Missing 14-year-old girl found: New Brunswick RCMP
Police say 14-year-old Sierra Nicholson has been found. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 8:12PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 11:03AM ADT
New Brunswick RCMP say a 14-year-old girl who hadn’t been seen since late last week has been found.
Sierra Nicholson was reported missing Tuesday. Police said they believed she was staying with friends in Riverview, and they were trying to locate her to check on her well-being.
Police said Wednesday morning that Nicholson had been located.
