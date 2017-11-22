

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for help in finding a 14-year-old girl from Halifax who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say Juliana Elizabeth Lambert around 2 p.m. Monday leaving a home on Duncan Street.

Juliana is described as standing between 5’6” and 5’7”, weighing about 125 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink and brown-trimmed Columbia jacket, black leggings and tan Ugg boots.

“There is no information to suggest that Juliana has met with foul play, however, Juliana’s family and police are concerned for her well-being,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Juliana’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.