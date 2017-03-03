Featured
Missing 34-year-old Halifax woman found: police
Police say Amy Jay Phillips of Halifax has been located. (Halifax Regional Police)
A 34-year-old Halifax woman reported missing last week has been found.
Halifax Regional Police said Friday that Amy Jay Phillips hadn’t been heard from since Feb. 27.
Police said Wednesday that Phillips has since been located.
