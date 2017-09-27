

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say a missing 57-year-old woman has been found safe.

Lynn Anne Bouchard was reported missing Tuesday. Police said she was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Young Street, in the Hydrostone area of Halifax.

Police said there was no indication Bouchard had met with foul play, but they were concerned for her well-being.

Police issued an update Wednesday morning, saying Bouchard had been found safe.

CTV News has confirmed Bouchard is the wife of former IWK Health Centre CFO Stephen D'Arcy, who resigned from the children's hospital last weekend.