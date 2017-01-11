

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say a missing 73-year-old man has been found.

Police issued a news release Wednesday, asking for help in locating Daniel Cole.

Cole was seen Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Barrington Street in Halifax.

Police said there was no information to suggest Cole had met with foul play, but they were concerned for his well-being.

However, they issued another news release Wednesday afternoon, saying Cole has been found and is safe.