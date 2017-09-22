Featured
Missing 74-year-old woman found safe: Halifax police
Sandra Elaine Clarke, 74, has been located and is safe and sound. (Halifax Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 4:19PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2017 8:04PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police say a 74-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday afternoon has been found and is safe.
In a news release, police said Sandra Elaine Clarke was last seen around 1 p.m. on Southwood Drive in Halifax.
Police issued a second release Friday night indicating Clarke was located about four hours after her disappearance.
Officers are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.