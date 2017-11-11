

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have located 25-year-old Kimberley Ann Burrows.

With the help of Halifax RCMP and Halifax Ground Search and Rescue, police say they located Burrows in good health in the 1700 block of Main Road Eastern Passage at 10:20 p.m. Friday.

Police previously asked for the public’s help in locating the Dartmouth woman who they say is unable to communicate verbally.

Police said Burrows was last seen on Christopher Avenue in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.