

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Dartmouth woman who they say is unable to communicate verbally.

Kimberley Ann Burrows was last seen on Christopher Avenue in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.

Police say there is no information to suggest 25-year-old Burrows has met with foul play, but her family is concerned for her well-being.

Police say Burrows is unable to communicate verbally and may appear disoriented.

Burrows is described as a white woman with shoulder-length dark brown hair. She is five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has a tribal tattoo on her lower back.

Burrows was last seen wearing a black vest, black sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.