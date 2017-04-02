Featured
Missing elderly woman located: Halifax police
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 2, 2017 4:15PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, April 3, 2017 8:44AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police say an 80-year-old woman reported missing has been located.
Rose Kovacs had been seen driving in the Bedford area around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Police said they didn't believe Kovacs had met with foul play, but they were concerned for her well-being, especially since she has medical issues.
Police now say Kovacs has been located.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Man arrested in connection with alleged threat at Perth-Andover school
- Trial begins for N.S. doctor accused of prescribing 50,000 pills to patient
- Rescuers free dolphins trapped in thick ice off Newfoundland, but whale succumbs
- Acadian federation to take court action if electoral boundaries aren't restored
- Cyclist killed in crash near Canso Causeway
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10