

CTV Atlantic





After three weeks, Nova Scotia RCMP say 15-year-old Mackenzie Eagles was located Saturday and is safe.

Eagles was reported missing from her grandfather’s home in Enfield on September 23.

Her bike and helmet were located on Oct.1, by a family member near the airport along Highway 102 and there was nothing to indicate she had been involved in a collision.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance, shares and retweets on social media.