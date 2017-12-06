

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old Mount Denson, N.S., man who hadn't been seen since Oct. 29 has been found and is safe, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

Anthony Corradini was reported missing after his family became concerned for his well-being.

In a news release Thursday, police said Corradini was located safe and sound.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.