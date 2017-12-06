Featured
Missing Hants County man found safe: RCMP
Police say 19-year-old Anthony Corradini has been located and is safe. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 10:18PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, December 7, 2017 2:35PM AST
A 19-year-old Mount Denson, N.S., man who hadn't been seen since Oct. 29 has been found and is safe, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
Anthony Corradini was reported missing after his family became concerned for his well-being.
In a news release Thursday, police said Corradini was located safe and sound.
Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.