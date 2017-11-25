

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional police say they were contacted by Dalhousie University security when a group of students got lost on a hike.

Officers received the report of five students missing from a group hike around 12 p.m. Saturday.

The group had been hiking the Fox Lake Trails in Kearney Lake when part of the group got separated from the larger.

Officers say the lost hikers were able to contact police through security to report that they were lost.

Ground Search and Rescue investigated the area just before 3 p.m.

Police say the hikers rejoined the larger group after they were found.