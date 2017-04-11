

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say a missing Dartmouth man has been found safe.

Police said Monday that 27-year-old Jin Zhao was last seen walking in the area of Summer and Vernon streets around 3:30 p.m. on April 3. He was reported missing on April 4.

Zhao is an international student from China.

Police said there was no information to suggest that Zhao had met with foul play, but they were concerned for his well-being.

Police said Wednesday that Zhao had been located and is safe.



