The search for a missing 90-year-old man in southeastern New Brunswick has come to a tragic end.

Police say the body of Herbert Carter was found in Monteagle, just outside Salisbury, around midnight on Friday.

The Killam Mills man was last seen in the Monteagle Road area on Tuesday evening, and was reported missing to police on Thursday.

Police say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

They say their investigation is ongoing.