

CTV Atlantic





The family of a missing Nova Scotia man has released photographs taken by the man before he disappeared.

Jason McGrath left the Cape George area of Antigonish County in a kayak around noon on July 9.

McGrath’s kayak, camera and lifejacket were found on the western shore of Inverness County, near Gillis Pond, in Judique Interval on July 11.

Kevin McGrath told CTV Atlantic he believes the photos on the camera show the mainland of Nova Scotia, near the area where his brother started his journey.

The photos have been posted to a Facebook group dedicated to finding 32-year-old McGrath.

An extensive search was conducted by the RCMP, several ground search and rescue teams, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources.

Police have called off the search, but Kevin McGrath says he won’t stop until he has done everything he can to find his brother.

He says his brother is roughly five-foot-six inches tall and 120 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.