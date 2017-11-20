

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a 24-year-old man reported missing outside Antigonish, N.S. has been found safe.

Jacob Spin was seen leaving his home on Old Mulgrave Road in Monastery, N.S. before 10 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, police launched an extensive air and ground search for Spin.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says Spin walked out of the woods around 11 a.m. Tuesday and flagged down a passing motorist, who drove him home.

“He was treated at the scene for obvious conditions, since he was out for 36 hours,” says Hutchinson.

He wasn’t certain whether Spin required further treatment in hospital.