Missing North Kentville teen found safe: N.S. RCMP
Miranda Young has been found safe. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 1, 2017 4:56PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, July 10, 2017 12:29PM ADT
The RCMP say a 16-year-old girl reported missing from North Kentville, N.S. last month has been found safe.
Police issued a statement on July 1, asking for the public’s help in locating Miranda Young. They said Young had last been seen shortly after 3 p.m. on June 25.
Police issued another statement Monday, saying Young has been found and is safe.
