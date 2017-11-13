

A Saint John native who was missing for nine months has been found safe overseas and is back in Canada with her family.

Shannon Mary Sullivan’s family had been looking for her since mid-February, when she suddenly left her job in Toronto.

Toronto police determined she rented a car from the Amsterdam airport in early March, but left it in a mall parking lot shortly after.

Shannon’s family set up a Facebook page, asking for the public’s help in locating her.

They received and followed up on several tips, including one from a Canadian traveller who thought they might have spotted Shannon in southern France in September. Her brother, Terence Sullivan, travelled to France to try to find his sister, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

However, he posted an update on Facebook on Friday, saying his sister had been located in the south of France on Nov. 5.

Sullivan travelled to France and, together, he and his sister returned to Canada on Friday.

“Our family will be forever grateful for all the concern, hard work, positive vibes, media, caring thoughts, shares, prayers, professionalism, love and dedication which everyone contributed in helping us to bring Shannon home safely,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Without everyone working together and doing their part as best they could, we are certain this result could never have occurred.”

Shannon is now staying with her family in the Saint John area. Sullivan says she isn’t ready to share her story at this time.

“If and when the day arrives that Shannon chooses to share her story publicly it will be with our family's full support, however, until that time, we request that you respect Shannon's privacy upon her return to Canada,” he said.