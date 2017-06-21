

A 49-year-old man who was reported missing to police on Tuesday has been located and is safe, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

Wayne McKie, who is originally from Prince Edward Island, hadn’t been heard from since checking out of a St. Stephen motel on Monday.

In a news release Wednesday, Mounties said McKie was located safe and sound.

RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.