Featured
Missing St. Stephen man found safe and sound: RCMP
Police say Wayne McKie has been located and is safe. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:45AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:32PM ADT
A 49-year-old man who was reported missing to police on Tuesday has been located and is safe, according to New Brunswick RCMP.
Wayne McKie, who is originally from Prince Edward Island, hadn’t been heard from since checking out of a St. Stephen motel on Monday.
In a news release Wednesday, Mounties said McKie was located safe and sound.
RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Former associate pastor facing sexual assault, sexual exploitation charges
- N.B. working group suggests 19 as minimum age to buy cannabis
- Convicted killer Luka Rocco Magnotta getting married to N.B. inmate: report
- Missing St. Stephen man found safe and sound: RCMP
- Search called off for Cape Breton man who fell from fishing boat
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10