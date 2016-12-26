

Police say a 46-year-old man from Tantallon, N.S., who was reported missing on Christmas Day has been found and is safe.

Halifax District RCMP say Anthony Glen Sinclair was reported missing on Sunday. He last had contact with his family on Dec. 23.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said Sinclair is safe and sound.

RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.