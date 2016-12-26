Featured
Missing Tantallon man found safe: RCMP
Anthony Glen Sinclair, 46, was reported missing on Christmas Day. (Halifax District RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 1:32PM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 27, 2016 11:23AM AST
Police say a 46-year-old man from Tantallon, N.S., who was reported missing on Christmas Day has been found and is safe.
Halifax District RCMP say Anthony Glen Sinclair was reported missing on Sunday. He last had contact with his family on Dec. 23.
In a news release on Tuesday, police said Sinclair is safe and sound.
RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.