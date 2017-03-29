Featured
Missing teen with medical condition located: Halifax police
Angela Marie Hopkinson was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of Gottingen Street between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday. (Halifax Regional Police)
Halifax Regional Police say a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing has been located.
Police said Wednesday morning that Angela Marie Hopkinson was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of Gottingen Street between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.
Police said there was no information to suggest Hopkinson had met with foul play, but they were concerned for her well-being, especially since she has a medical condition for which she receives treatment.
However, police said Wednesday afternoon that Hopkinson had been located.
