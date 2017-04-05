

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 51-year-old woman.

Susan Frances Ritcey was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say she may have been headed for Peggys Cove.

Ritcey is described as five-foot-three inches tall and 160 pounds, with curly brown hair and a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and driving a green 2002 Ford Explorer with a white driver’s side door and Alberta licence plate BTY 1910.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.