With US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration days away, people are taking notice of a Trump campaign sign that's popped up in the window of a Halifax barber shop.

Shop owner Leroy Bennett says he doesn't care much about any politician he can't vote for, but the sign was a gift from a customer.

“He saw a bunch of signs out on this front lawn,” says Bennett. “So he went over and he said to the woman, I got a friend back in Halifax, Nova Scotia."

Bennett likes to put a variety of things on the walls of his barber shop, just to spark conversations, which now includes the double-sided ‘Make American Great Again’ Trump campaign sign.

Bennett says he isn't a Trump fan, and neither are many of his customers.

"I’m a little worried,” says customer Bob Busk. “Some of the things he's saying, he's going to start charging Canada more money for things built here."

The sign seems less of a concern to others.

“It’s just a sign,” says customer Eric Thiessen. “Leroy always has interesting stuff people have given him, and that's why one of the reasons I come here."

The sign has also provoked a lot of discussion on social media, but Bennett says he is always ready to joke about it.

"I probably should have hid mine; I’m getting so much crap over it!" he says.

There are some people in Halifax’s North End who say they find the sign annoys them.

“I find it offensive, to be quite honest,” says one resident.

"I just think it's more of a publicity stunt that anything else," says another.

For many, the Trump sign serves the same purpose as everything else on the walls at Bennett’s shop – a conversation piece.

Bennett estimates response to the sign is about 60-40 in favour of the sign.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw