City councillors in Moncton have voted to keep fluoride out of the local water supply, saying they need to see more research on its side effects.

Moncton voted to remove fluoride from tap water in 2011 and asked the New Brunswick Health Department to conduct a study on the issue. However, the study never happened, and council members say they are still looking for answers.

“I need the hard proof of that. I need to understand that if it’s going to go back into any fluoride into any water system, that there’s a yes and a no reason, and it’s backed up with proof,” said Coun. Shawn Crossman.

Dentists have been calling on council to add fluoride back into tap water, saying they have seen an increase in tooth decay in young children since it was removed.

“I have seen a difference since the fluoride was removed from the water, not just in the number of cavities that I see, but also in how quickly the teeth deteriorate,” said Dr. Nicole Brien.

“I would like to see fluoride back again. It would make my life a lot better,” agreed Dr. Don Joyce. “All my health colleagues, they agree that fluoride is necessary, so I think I have to back them up as they back me up.”

Joyce, who has been a dentist for almost 40 years, says fluoride in drinking water can make an impact that toothpaste can’t.

“It actually binds inside the tooth. It makes for a better quality tooth, a stronger tooth, and the only chance you get to do that is when the tooth is forming,” he said.

However, one local group is pleased with council’s decision, saying they would like to see a study on the health impact of fluoride in drinking water.

“With fluorinated water we would also need long-term chronic toxicity studies, especially on members of our population who are potentially more susceptible to long-term adverse effects from fluoride,” said Olivier Weil of Citizens for Safe Water Metro Moncton.

“Those studies were not given. Instead, the New Brunswick Dental Association launched an extensive media campaign, pressuring the city to reconsider this, and here we are today.”

The vote was conducted at council Monday evening. Neighbouring communities of Dieppe and Riverview also get their water from the Moncton supply, so they too will remain without fluoride.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Nick Moore