Several cannabis dispensaries in Moncton have been given two weeks to close or police say they will get involved.

The warnings came in the form of an unusual letter earlier this week, and it's not sitting well with owners.

Three dispensaries have confirmed with CTV News that they’ve received warnings stating they’re currently operating illegally.

Owners and staff did not want to appear on camera, but say they’re unsure of their next course of action with 12 more days until the police deadline.

They say officers delivered the letters on Thursday, and the note says it is providing the opportunity to cease any further possible sales.

The letters reads: ‘you may be subject to police enforcement including the arrest of all employees and patrons on site and the seizure of all offence-related property from the premises.'

The notification of police enforcement does not have a RCMP letterhead or the names of any officers. The letters only the name and address of the dispensary, and the handwritten name of the staff member who received the letter.

One manager told CTV News he wouldn't have believed it if it hadn't been hand delivered by two uniformed officers.

New Brunswick RCMP were unavailable for comment Sunday, but have previously confirmed the validity of the letters.

In the meantime, some owners say it's still business as usual for the dispensaries.

One owner says he wasn't surprised, given the raids on dispensaries in Saint John earlier this year.

Another staff member said their company received a similar letter at its St. Stephen location in October, eventually shutting down with one day left to the RCMP deadline.

More information is expected to be available on Tuesday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.