Firefighters in Moncton say they often see a spike in calls as the seasons shift, and are warning residents to take extra precautions.

Moncton Fire Platoon Chief, Brian Gaudet says each season brings its own kind of potentials and there are ways to prevent fires.

“We have folks starting to light up their wood burning appliances, they're turning their heat on for the first time, and there's a potential, if the chimney hasn't been cleaned or items are set too close to a heater.”

Jason Surette runs a charity group called Big Hearts Small City that has helped more than 80 New Brunswickers find new homes over the past 12 months. He says fall is one of the busiest times for the charity.

“People putting something on a stove and walking away, lighting a candle with a cat in the house, those are some of the things we've seen over the last few years,” Surette says.

Surette says it’s tragic to see those who’ve worked hard to build up their lives lose everything in a matter of seconds.

Experts say their best advice is to check smoke detectors before firing up wood burning appliances and carefully inspect areas around any heat-sources.

“Take a romp around the room and make sure you don't have things pressed against baseboard heaters, or anything like that that you might have forgotten,” advises Chief Gaudet.

Surrette says insurance is also an important consideration, even for those who are renting.

“That is the most difficult situation because there's so little affordable housing in New Brunswick, that when there's a fire and you have to find seven or eight people housing, you have to flip over every single rock to find a house for them.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.