A new sense of freedom is being felt by many Moncton veterans who are no longer able to live on their own.

A local legion has unveiled a new bus designed to meet the unique needs of its passengers, which will help the vets get out and enjoy the country they helped protect.

“They are so ecstatic about this,” said veteran Keith Brewer. “They can't put it into words.”

The transport bus is completely at their disposal, and meets needs that other vans can't.

“Back up camera, a chairlift that is automatic with all the modern safety features, we got the extra strength straps to hold wheelchairs in place,” Brewer said.

The veterans previously relied on a 17-year-old bus that is very much at the end of its road. With a rusting undercarriage, increasing repairbills, and no stereo, the local legion decided to fight for a change.

“I think they are proud to have it,” said bus committee chairman Art Cuthbertson. “It'll give the veterans a ride in style and comfort.”

Veteran’s Health Centre nurse manager Isabelle Martin says the bus will be inspected twice a year, as it is a standard form of transportation.

“We had to inspect it more, which means more repairs, more things to replace, so it was getting to be a little much at the end,” Martin said.

Over the past eight months, they were able to raise more than $100,000 for the new bus, with donations coming from around the Maritimes and as far away as Europe.

Brewer says it makes all the difference in the lives of those who fought for Canada long ago.

“These are World War II and Korean veterans, and we needed them then when they fought the wars, so they need us now,” he said.

“They go apple picking, they go fishing sometimes, it's about getting out and being able to live rather than just being able to sit there and exist where you are,” said Martin.

The veterans say there's no better way for them to kick off Canada 150 than with this gift to their own. And with a couple thousand surplus dollars, they hope this won't be the only gesture they can extend in 2017.

