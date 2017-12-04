

CTV Atlantic





A 37-year-old Moncton man is facing charges in connection with a house fire in Dieppe, N.B.

Codiac Regional RCMP and members of the Dieppe Fire Department responded to the home on Lakeburn Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say it appears the fire started in a vehicle and then spread to the home.

The occupants managed to escape the home and no one was injured.

A man was arrested in connection with the fire and remanded into custody.

Christian Gallant is facing charges of arson and disregard for human life. He is due to appear in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.