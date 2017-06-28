

CTV Atlantic





A 33-year-old Moncton man has died after a transport truck collided with a food truck in Neguac, N.B.

The RCMP say the food truck collided with the rear of the transport truck on rue Principale around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A passenger in the food truck died at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital in Tracadie.

The driver of the transport truck wasn’t injured.

The Moncton-based Bangkok Food Truck issued a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning, confirming that its truck had been involved in a fatal accident, and that the newest member of its team had died.

The business said its driver remains in hospital with serious injuries.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and staff members involved in this tragedy,” said the business. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time. We are all very close and the entire staff are deeply saddened by this event.”

Police say the road was closed for about three hours while they investigated the incident and cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.