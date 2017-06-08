

CTV Atlantic





A Moncton man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Boundary Creek, N.B.

The RCMP say the man was travelling on Route 106 around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his motorcycle while driving around a corner.

The 36-year-old man died at the scene. Police say he was the only person on the bike.

Police say the incident is under investigation, but they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.