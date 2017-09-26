

CTV Atlantic





A 31-year-old man is facing a total of 19 charges, including sexual assault, in connection with a violent home invasion in Moncton.

The RCMP responded to the home around 1:20 a.m. Friday. Police say two people inside the home were assaulted and threatened by two men armed with long-barrel guns.

The suspects allegedly fled the home with electronics and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The homeowners were taken to hospital with minor injuries and released.

Police arrested one suspect in the Moncton area on Friday. Vincent Harland Mallory of Moncton is facing the following charges:

Two counts of robbery with a firearm

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Two counts of unlawful confinement

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Two counts of uttering threats

Two counts of disguise with intent

Sexual assault with use of a firearm

Sexual assault

Break and enter

Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order

Mallory appeared in Moncton provincial court Monday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Oct. 16.

Police are still looking for the second suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.



