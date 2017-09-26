Featured
Moncton man facing 19 charges in violent home invasion
The RCMP respond to a report of a violent home invasion in Moncton on Sept. 22, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 1:16PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 26, 2017 1:18PM ADT
A 31-year-old man is facing a total of 19 charges, including sexual assault, in connection with a violent home invasion in Moncton.
The RCMP responded to the home around 1:20 a.m. Friday. Police say two people inside the home were assaulted and threatened by two men armed with long-barrel guns.
The suspects allegedly fled the home with electronics and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The homeowners were taken to hospital with minor injuries and released.
Police arrested one suspect in the Moncton area on Friday. Vincent Harland Mallory of Moncton is facing the following charges:
- Two counts of robbery with a firearm
- Two counts of pointing a firearm
- Two counts of unlawful confinement
- Two counts of assault with a weapon
- Two counts of uttering threats
- Two counts of disguise with intent
- Sexual assault with use of a firearm
- Sexual assault
- Break and enter
- Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose
- Using a firearm in the commission of an offence
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon contrary to an order
Mallory appeared in Moncton provincial court Monday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Oct. 16.
Police are still looking for the second suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.