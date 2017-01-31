

A 39-year-old Moncton man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection with a violent home invasion in Grande-Digue, N.B.

The RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Nov. 30, 2015.

Police said a man broke into the home and attacked a 39-year-old woman inside. They said shots were fired during the incident but that the woman only sustained minor injuries.

They arrested a man at the scene.

Luc Lebreton appeared in Moncton provincial court Monday. He pleaded guilty to several charges, including attempted murder, break and enter, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Lebreton has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and is banned from possessing firearms for 10 years. He has also been ordered not to have any contact with the victim.