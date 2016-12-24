

CTV Atlantic





Mounties in Moncton are looking for a man after an armed robbery at a store Friday night.

Codiac Regional RCMP say the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. at the X-Clusive Boutique on Mountain Road.

Police say the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as standing about 5’10” with a slim build. He was wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, and black and white shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.