Featured
Moncton police seek man who threatened store employee with a firearm
Mounties in Moncton are looking to identify this man that robbed X-Clusive Boutique on Mountain Road on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Codiac Regional RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 2:58PM AST
Mounties in Moncton are looking for a man after an armed robbery at a store Friday night.
Codiac Regional RCMP say the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. at the X-Clusive Boutique on Mountain Road.
Police say the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as standing about 5’10” with a slim build. He was wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, and black and white shoes at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Moncton police seek man who threatened store employee with a firearm
- 'Flushable' wipes clogging sewers, cause taxpayer drain: Halifax Water
- NFLD, N.S. reach own health-care funding deals with Ottawa
- Halifax man charged in two random home invasions involving women in their 80s
- ‘A matter of time’: N.B. health officials preparing for potential fentanyl crisis