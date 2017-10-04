Featured
Moncton police seek teen who failed to return home
Shaylynn Mason hasn't been seen since Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 3:00PM ADT
The RCMP in Moncton are hoping the public will be able to help find a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police say Shaylynn Mason was last seen Tuesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Plaza Boulevard in Moncton.
Mounties are concerned for her well-being,
Shaylynn is described as a white girl with medium-length hair and a slender build. Police say she was last seen in black leggings, a beige sweater with "L.A." on the front in white letters, and navy boat shoes.
Anyone with information on Shaylynn’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.