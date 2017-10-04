

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP in Moncton are hoping the public will be able to help find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Shaylynn Mason was last seen Tuesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Plaza Boulevard in Moncton.

Mounties are concerned for her well-being,

Shaylynn is described as a white girl with medium-length hair and a slender build. Police say she was last seen in black leggings, a beige sweater with "L.A." on the front in white letters, and navy boat shoes.

Anyone with information on Shaylynn’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.