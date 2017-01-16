

CTV Atlantic





The Moncton Wildcats are reaching out to their fans in a unique way as the team goes through one of the worst years in their history.

The team has taken out a full page in the local paper to explain the rebuilding process to fans, and held meetings with season ticket holders over the weekend.

Coach Darren Rumble says powerhouse teams like Saint John and Halifax have gone through the same pains en route to respective championships in 2011 and 2013.

“I talked to people in some of those organizations about how to deal with this, and they just said, 'Play the heck out of the young guys, stay positive, and stay patient,’” Rumble said.

The club has a drastically different roster after a fire-sale trade period that saw eight players, including San Jose Sharks prospect Many Wiederer, sent to other teams.

By the new year, only one player from the successful 2015/16 season remained with the club.

“We all knew the trades were coming, but we didn't expect something like this,” said team veteran Liam Murphy.

After back-to-back appearances in the Q-league semifinals, the Wildcats' front office committed to a rebuild early in the season.

“With the exceptional goaltending we had in the playoffs, we really felt we were going to carry on where we left off, but when that didn't happen. We quickly recognized the situation and made the changes,” said Roger Shannon, director of hockey operations for the team.

The Cats have allowed more than 10 goals or more four times this season, with a record of 13 wins and 29 losses.

With a playoff spot far out of reach, the Wildcats firmly occupy last place in the league. With 26 games remaining, it's time to look to the future.

With a wealth of picks in this year's draft, the Cats hope to become competitive in time to chase a championship when the new downtown centre opens its doors – something lone veteran Liam Murphy wants to be a part of.

“I'm happy in Moncton, it’s a great city, it's my second home, and I don't want to leave,” Murphy said.

But to get there, they'll have to survive what looks like a season to forget.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.