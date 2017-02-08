Featured
Moncton woman charged with possession of child pornography
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 2:00PM AST
A 26-year-old Moncton woman has been charged with child pornography after police searched her home last year.
The RCMP say they launched the investigation in May after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa about images of child sexual abuse being made available online.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Main Street on June 9 and seized electronic items.
A woman was arrested and released from custody on conditions.
Cindy Lynn Noel appeared in Moncton provincial court on Friday to face a charge of possession of child pornography. She is due back in court on March 17.
