Monument honouring women volunteers during war unveiled in Halifax
The Halifax Women's History Society officially unveils a bronze monument, The Volunteers/Les Benevoles, to pay tribute to women volunteers during the Second World War, in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 8:03AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, November 16, 2017 3:10PM AST
HALIFAX -- A monument that pays tribute to women volunteers during the Second World War has been unveiled in Halifax.
The bronze sculpture, called "The Volunteers," features three life-sized figures from three generations, including an African Nova Scotian.
One is a young girl pulling a wagon, collecting metal as part of a salvage drive.
Another is an African Nova Scotian woman carrying a food tray, and the third figure is a woman seated with a Mi'kmaq basket and knitting.
The monument, by artist Marlene Hilton Moore, was revealed today during a ceremony on the Halifax Waterfront, just north of the Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market.
The project was announced in 2016 and was led by the Halifax Women's History Society.