A couple of Good Samaritans are trying to pay it forward in the Halifax area, but they’re having trouble convincing some people they mean no harm.

According to their Twitter account, The Pay it Forwards are just two hockey forwards “promoting the growth of sincere acts of kindness through paying it forward.”

They wish to remain anonymous so they wear full bodysuits under their hockey jerseys to conceal their identities, but their strange appearance has left some people scratching their heads.

“We kind of looked when they got out of the truck, I wasn’t quite sure,” said crossing guard Patty Murphy, who was on the receiving end of an act of kindness Tuesday morning.

The duo has helped tie people’s skates at the Emera Oval, dug out snow-covered fire hydrants, and on Tuesday they were serving up coffee and cookies to crossing guards like Murphy.

They want people to know they’re here to help, not to harm.

“We understand that. We know that with the whole clown incidents going on before, that it can be scary with people having covered faces,” said ‘Matthew’ 1.

They say they were inspired by God and a particular Bible verse – Matthew 6:3 – which is on the back of their hockey jerseys.

“When you’re doing charitable deeds, don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing,” said ‘Matthew’ 2, reciting the Bible verse that inspired their anonymous kindness campaign.

Committed to the belief that good deeds shouldn’t require recognition, The Pay it Forwards hope others will do the same.

“If you do something nice for somebody and then pass that on, who knows what they’re going to do?” said ‘Matthew’ 2.

“We got caught up in our own little world and to see them out here helping people and showing that initiative, I think is really great,” said Murphy.

The Pay it Forwards say they’re just getting started. They hope to visit the IWK Health Centre and meet with patients. They’re also welcoming others to post kindness suggestions on their YouTube page.

“If you want us to maybe do something specific for somebody that maybe you want to remain anonymous, we can do things like that,” said ‘Matthew’ 1.

“There is no limit to what we can do for this community and Canada,” said ‘Matthew’ 2.

In terms of concealing their identities while carrying out acts of kindness, police say it isn’t illegal for them to cover their faces, and they haven’t received any complaints about The Pay it Forwards.

The Good Samaritans hope it stays that way so they can continue doing good in their community.

“More smiles, more happiness,” said ‘Matthew’ 1. “And when there’s more happiness around, that literally makes it a better world, and that’s what we’re all about.”

