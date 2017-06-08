

CTV Atlantic





The mother of a man accused in the hit-and-run death of a military veteran on a Cape Breton highway is now facing charges in the case.

Norma Francis MacNeil is facing charges of accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice.

Her son, 26-year-old Thomas Smith, was charged last month with criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving causing death, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while prohibited.

Police allege Smith was texting when he struck 54-year-old Jackie Deveau with his vehicle on Highway 125 the night of March 11.

Deveau served in the Royal Canadian Air Force for 35 years. His family said he was diagnosed with PTSD three years after participating in the Swiss Air cleanup.

They also said Deveau was receiving treatment at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital the night he was killed. The reason as to why he was on the highway remains a mystery.

Smith was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre. He is due back in court on June 15 for a bail hearing, and then again on July 6 to enter a plea.