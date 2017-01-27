Featured
Mother of woman allegedly beaten by boyfriend speaks out
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 7:15PM AST
The mother of a young woman allegedly beaten by her boyfriend is speaking out, saying that her daughter is facing a long road to recovery and needs more help than she can give her.
“She has her days. Yesterday was a really bad day for her. She was really tired and her head was hurting quite a bit,” says Jessica Davidson's mother, Tina Davidson-Gallant.
On Jan. 13, police say they found Jessica Davidson inside a residence in Middleton, N.S., suffering from life threatening injuries.
“She had tubes up her nose, she had tubes pretty much everywhere. She had what looked like a burn mark on her forehead, a cut above her eye,” says Davidson-Gallant.
Her mother received the terrible call that every parent dreads from a police officer.
“He was trying to find a family member because Jessica had her boyfriend as her next of kin,” says Davidson Gallant.
The problem is, Jessica Davidson’s boyfriend is also the accused.
30-year-old Timothy Lake has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault and uttering threats.
“I am looking for justice for Jessica,” says Davidson-Gallant.
Sitting by her daughter’s bedside, Davidson-Gallant thinks about the 16-year-old son she lost to a drug overdose seven years ago.
“I can’t lose you too,” says Davidson-Gallant.
There is some good news. After being in a coma for five days, the 28-year-old is now awake and talking.
Suffering from two brain bleeds, Jessica Davidson remains confused.
“She thinks she was in a car accident,” says Davidson-Gallant
It’s unclear whether she will make a full recovery, but Jessica Davidson will need a lot of help. She’ll have to share this one-bedroom apartment with her mother and step-father.
“Jessica has absolutely nothing, I had to take her in my clothes,” says her mother.
She’s started a GoFundMe page to help her daughter.
“That she can have what she deserves, her and her son, you know, they certainly deserve more than I can give them,” says Davidson-Gallant.
Timothy Lake remains in custody, and is due back in Digby Provincial Court for a bail hearing next week.
With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kayla Hounsell.