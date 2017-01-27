

CTV Atlantic





The mother of a young woman allegedly beaten by her boyfriend is speaking out, saying that her daughter is facing a long road to recovery and needs more help than she can give her.

“She has her days. Yesterday was a really bad day for her. She was really tired and her head was hurting quite a bit,” says Jessica Davidson's mother, Tina Davidson-Gallant.

On Jan. 13, police say they found Jessica Davidson inside a residence in Middleton, N.S., suffering from life threatening injuries.

“She had tubes up her nose, she had tubes pretty much everywhere. She had what looked like a burn mark on her forehead, a cut above her eye,” says Davidson-Gallant.

Her mother received the terrible call that every parent dreads from a police officer.

“He was trying to find a family member because Jessica had her boyfriend as her next of kin,” says Davidson Gallant.

The problem is, Jessica Davidson’s boyfriend is also the accused.

30-year-old Timothy Lake has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault and uttering threats.

“I am looking for justice for Jessica,” says Davidson-Gallant.

Sitting by her daughter’s bedside, Davidson-Gallant thinks about the 16-year-old son she lost to a drug overdose seven years ago.

“I can’t lose you too,” says Davidson-Gallant.

There is some good news. After being in a coma for five days, the 28-year-old is now awake and talking.

Suffering from two brain bleeds, Jessica Davidson remains confused.

“She thinks she was in a car accident,” says Davidson-Gallant

It’s unclear whether she will make a full recovery, but Jessica Davidson will need a lot of help. She’ll have to share this one-bedroom apartment with her mother and step-father.

“Jessica has absolutely nothing, I had to take her in my clothes,” says her mother.

She’s started a GoFundMe page to help her daughter.

“That she can have what she deserves, her and her son, you know, they certainly deserve more than I can give them,” says Davidson-Gallant.

Timothy Lake remains in custody, and is due back in Digby Provincial Court for a bail hearing next week.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kayla Hounsell.