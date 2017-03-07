

CTV Atlantic





A woman is speaking out after she says she was told her daughter couldn’t plug in her feeding machine at a diner in Kentville, N.S., but the business owner says the incident was a terrible misunderstanding.

Shannon Hohmann’s 11-year-old daughter, Karissa Bezanson, was diagnosed with leukemia in November. Lacking an appetite, Bezanson was sent home with a small feeding machine, which pumps vital calories and vitamins into her stomach.

Hohmann says they stopped at S & J’s Diner for Breakfast Friday morning. She quickly realized the battery in her daughter’s feeding machine was dying, so she asked if she could plug it in. She says they were shocked when the waitress told them no.

“My machine started beeping and my mom asked to plug it in and then she said, ‘No, you can’t, like, sorry, the boss doesn’t allow stuff like that,’” said Bezanson.

“I was kind of shocked. I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ I had to ask twice … and I told her I couldn’t stay then,” said Hohmann.

They left the diner without their breakfast, despite already having ordered. Hohmann vented about her experience in a Facebook post, which has been shared more than 350 times and earned dozens of negative comments about the diner.

Diner owner Stephanie Dunham is among those who have seen the Facebook post and negative comments. She says the incident has left her heartsick.

“More than I can say, it’s upsetting me, yes,” said Dunham.

She admits she doesn’t allow customers to charge devices such as cellphones or laptops, but says she would never have turned away a cancer patient.

She says she contacted Hohmann to apologize, but says her apology was rebuffed.

“I don’t know what else to do, but again, say how very sorry I am that this happened,” said Dunham. “It shouldn’t have happened, and it’s got to stop. It really has to stop.”

As for Hohmann, she says she’s not sure how it could have been a misunderstanding.

“The more it sunk in I got a little mad, so I did go back, and the first thing she said to me was, ‘Is that for cancer or chemo?’ so she knew that … it was a medical reason, or she wouldn’t have asked that,” said Hohmann. “You can see she has something hanging from her stomach, it’s very visible … you can tell she has cancer.”

Hohmann says, if money was the issue, she would have paid a fee to plug in the machine. As for whether she will return to S & J’s Diner, she says she’ll have to think about it.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Bruce Frisko