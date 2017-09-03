

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police say three men were taken to hospital after a motorcycle collided with an ATV Saturday night in Upper Sackville, N.S.

Police were called the scene of the crash where Sackville Drive intersects with Patton Road and Maxwell Road at 9:50 p.m.

Officers say the motorcycle drove down Maxwell Road, turned right onto Sackville Drive, heading towards Middle Sackville, and collided with an ATV that was crossing Sackville Drive.

According to police, the motorcycle had one man on it and he was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The ATV had two men on it and both were taken to hospital as well with minor injuries.

Traffic was closed at the intersection for a period of time while an accident reconstructionist attended the scene.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash is still under investigation.