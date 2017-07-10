Featured
Motorcyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 7:38AM ADT
A 27-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he lost control of his motorcycle in Lower Sackville, N.S. Sunday afternoon.
The RCMP responded to the incident on Walker Service Road around 4 p.m.
Police say the man was ejected from his bike after losing control of the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
