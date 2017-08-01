Featured
Motorcyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash in P.E.I.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 2:33PM ADT
A 68-year-old man from Laval, Que. was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in eastern Prince Edward Island on Monday.
West District RCMP say the crash between a motorcycle and small car happened around 1 p.m. in the Rollo Bay area.
Police say the driver was sent to hospital in serious condition, while the 63-year-old passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the small vehicle was not injured.
Police say Route 2 remained closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
