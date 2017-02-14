

Queens District RCMP are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a 89-year-old man in Port Joli, N.S.

Officers responded to the fire on St. Catharines River Rd. just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

A neighbour reported hearing a loud bang, then saw the house was on fire.

An 89-year-old man was found dead in the home, while a woman was airlifted to Halifax for treatment of her injuries.

Police say the woman was pulled from the home by a 25-year-old man who was working in the area.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious; however, the cause remains under investigation.