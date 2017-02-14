Featured
Mounties investigate fatal house fire in Queens County
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 7:13PM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 14, 2017 7:50PM AST
Queens District RCMP are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a 89-year-old man in Port Joli, N.S.
Officers responded to the fire on St. Catharines River Rd. just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
A neighbour reported hearing a loud bang, then saw the house was on fire.
An 89-year-old man was found dead in the home, while a woman was airlifted to Halifax for treatment of her injuries.
Police say the woman was pulled from the home by a 25-year-old man who was working in the area.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious; however, the cause remains under investigation.
