Featured
Mourners gather in Quebec for funeral of RCMP constable killed in collision
RCMP Const. Richer Dubuc (The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 4:08PM ADT
SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, Que. -- Mourners are gathering on a military base southeast of Montreal for a regimental funeral for an RCMP officer who died after a crash between his vehicle and a farm tractor.
Dozens of Mounties dressed in red serge and Stetsons are solemnly marching to the sounds of bagpipe music in memory of Richer Dubuc, who died on March 6 in Lacolle, near the U.S.-Canada border.
Dubuc, 42, was a seven-year veteran of the force and a father of four.
Uniformed police officers as well as emergency first responders are also joining the procession, which is led by a black hearse.
A native of Joliette, Que., Dubuc began his career with the Codiac Detachment in New Brunswick in November 2009.
He joined the Integrated Border Enforcement Team based in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., in January.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- N.B. curler recovering in hospital after suffering heart attack during match
- UNB Varsity Reds advance to men’s hockey national finals with win over Acadia
- Dalhousie University looks to replace ceremonial mace featuring settler imagery
- Halifax taxi businesses not impacted by cabbie acquittal
- N.B. health officials deny doctor shortage has caused a crisis