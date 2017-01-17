

A group of public housing residents in Halifax say they have been living without heat and hot water on and off for about a month.

Sometimes it lasts for days at a time, and sometimes Metro Housing responds to their concerns, but the Mulgrave Park residents say it’s always a Band-Aid solution and they deserve to have the problem fixed.

“You don’t know how long it’s going to last,” says resident Markita Scott. “It could last for an hour, it could last for 20 minutes, but it doesn’t last that long.”

Scott says she has to boil her water because her hot water has been coming and going for the past month, for as many as four days at a time.

“I can’t put my kids in the tub at night and I can’t put them in the shower in the morning to go to school because we have no hot water,” she says.

She says the heater hasn’t been working properly either.

“My kids have to walk around here all bundled up in jogging suits and two to three layers of clothing because they’re so cold.”

Other public housing residents in Mulgrave Park say they’re experiencing the same issues.

“Can’t wash your clothes, can’t wash dishes, nothing,” says Cynthia Young. “It’s crazy.”

“Yesterday there was no heat and hot water and it was freezing in the house,” says Cindy Hiles. “It seemed like I was sitting outside with a fan on me.”

It’s unclear exactly how many homes are affected. Some residents say it’s not so bad, but others say they deserve to have it fixed.

“I just want things to be able to work in my house that I live in, that I pay rent in, every month,” says Scott. “That’s it.”

“I spoke with them a couple of times but it seems like they don’t want to do nothing about it so they ignore the issue,” says Young.

Metro Housing said the issue on Monday was related to a parking matter that prevented oil deliveries. It also said extensive work has been done to replace pipes over the past several weeks and that additional upgrades will take place in the spring when a complete shutdown of the heating system is possible.

