A mural in memory of a Halifax-area murder victim has been unveiled in the community where he grew up.

The mural shows 21-year-old Shakur Jefferies kissing his child.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than its $2,500 goal to help pay for the mural, which friends say will keep Jefferies’ memory alive in Mulgrave Park.

“This is important to Mulgrave as a community, you know what I mean? This is important to his mother,” says Jefferies’ friend, Markese Logan. “This will be super important to his young guy growing up, which means the world to me.”

Jefferies was found dead on Washmill Lake Drive on Nov. 12, 2016. A 21-year-old man, Carvel Clayton, has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

The mural is just blocks away from another one featuring Tyler Richards, who was also shot and killed last year.