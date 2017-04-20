Featured
Murder victim last seen at Sandeson's apartment building, prosecutor tells jury
William Sandeson arrives for the start of his preliminary hearing at provincial court in Halifax on February 8, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 12:20PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, April 20, 2017 1:20PM ADT
HALIFAX -- The jury in the murder trial of medical student William Sandeson heard today that the victim was last seen on video walking down the hallway of Sandeson's apartment building.
Crown attorney Susan MacKay said Taylor Samson had gone there for a drug deal.
She said in her opening address to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury that the pair had negotiated the sale of 20 pounds of marijuana for $40,000.
MacKay said Samson left his home and told his girlfriend that he would not be long, but never returned.
She also said Sandeson gave different versions of his encounter with Samson to police.
Sandeson was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 20, 2015, four days after Samson, a physics student at Dalhousie University, was reported missing.
