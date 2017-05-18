

Just two weeks until New Brunswick property taxes are due, and while the government is promising to credit those whose taxes were botched, it may not happen until 2018.

Many will have to pay their property tax bill in full without a credit before the deadline.

In a statement to CTV News, Service New Brunswick says: “In order to avoid possible penalties, all property assessment bills issued in March should be paid by May 31. If an adjustment is made to the value of a property as a result of a request for review, a credit will be issued to the property owner's account.”

Nauwigewauk, N.B. resident Christine Sooley’s bill is twice as much as it was last year. Her assessment shows changes that Sooley says didn’t happen.

“A person from the assessment office came down to assess the house,” says Sooley. “She looked all through the house, she took measurements, and she said I should get a letter next week.”

Sooley was told that her home hadn’t been re-assessed since 2002.

“Don't make me pay it by the end of the month if you're not sure you did the right assessment on my house. Get it right, and then I'll pay the bill,” says Sooley.

New Brunswick’s opposition says the province is making the clean-up of their errors too complicated.

“Why should people pay in advance an erroneous bill, let's say a 20, 30 per cent increase, and wait for a refund for another year?” says PC Leader Blaire Higgs. “If they can't expedite the process, then why not extend that timeline to allow the assessment to be done, in order for people to pay a fair bill?”

Service New Brunswick saysthey have hired three more people to deal with the growing amount of appeal requests, with that number now over 15,000.

Another progress report will be released in early June.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown